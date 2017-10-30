BCH nurse nominated for national award

BOULDER — Lynne McAtee-Harris, a registered nurse in Boulder Community Health’s intensive-care unit, has been named one of six finalists for the 2017 National Compassionate Caregiver of the Year Award.

The honor is given annually by the Schwartz Center for Compassionate Healthcare, a nonprofit based in Boston that is leading the movement to make compassion a vital element in every patient-caregiver interaction.

The winner will be announced Nov. 16 at the 22nd Annual Kenneth B. Schwartz Compassionate Healthcare Dinner in Boston. More than 1,800 health-care leaders, caregivers and patients are expected to attend the event.

McAtee-Harris has been recognized for her extensive efforts to expand emotional support for patients and caregivers at BCH. According to the Schwartz Center, “these finalists represent health-care professionals who make a profound difference through their unmatched dedication to compassionate, collaborative care.”

McAtee-Harris has more than 25 years experience caring for seriously ill patients and has seen firsthand the importance of effective communication, emotional support and mutual respect in health care.

Among her accomplishments, McAtee-Harris spearheaded development of BCH’s annual Compassionate Care Symposium, which provides an in-depth focus on issues such as mindfulness, patient-centered communications, kindness and diversity. McAtee-Harris also was instrumental in creating a shadowing program designed to expand empathy among caregivers and other employees across the BCH system.

“Boulder Community Health is extremely fortunate to benefit from Lynne’s exceptional commitment to providing our patients the best possible care,” said Dr. Robert Vissers, BCH’s president and chief executive. “This prestigious NCCY award nomination recognizes her tireless dedication to ensuring caregivers’ well-being and the impact she has had on the many, many patients and families she’s touched over the course of her career. Not only has her passion had a pronounced impact on individual patients and staff, she has been instrumental in incorporating an empathetic mindset into the culture of our organization. She is undoubtedly a role model for compassionate care and a vitally important part of our caregiving team.”

Award finalists are chosen by a national review committee, which includes past award recipients in collaboration with representatives from the American Cancer Society, American Diabetes Association, and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. The other finalists represent organizations from across the country, including the Cleveland Clinic, Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit and the University of Virginia Health System.