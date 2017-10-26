Pat Stryker and Donald Trump tie on Forbes’ list of billionaires

FORT COLLINS — Northern Colorado philanthropist Pat Stryker is tied with President Donald Trump on Forbes’ list of America’s billionaires.

The two were tied for No. 248 on the Forbes 400, which includes Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Warren Buffet, reports the Coloradoan.

The two clocked in with an estimated net worth of $3.1 billion.

They share the spot with 14 others who also have the same net worth.

Stryker’s grandfather founded the medical technology company Stryker Foundation. In 2001, Pat Stryker founded the Bohemian Foundation, which gives grants to community efforts.

Stryker’s place in the list has changed over the years, but she’s up from five years ago when she was ranked No. 303 with a net worth of $1.5 billion.

Stryker isn’t the only Coloradan on the list. Charles Ergen, co-founder of Dish Network, is No. 30. Philip Anshutz, who has made his fortune through investments, is No. 35. John Malone, who works in cable and media, is No. 56. And James Leprino, whose company is the largest manufacturer of mozzarella cheese, is No. 264.