Event to encourage students to pursue green business

LAFAYETTE — An event aimed at encouraging local students to explore careers connected to the environment is being hosted by local business leaders.

The event, at 7 p.m. on Nov. 8 at East Simpson Coffee Co. in Lafayette (one of the event’s co-sponsors) will teach high school students, parents, teachers and other community members about environmental literacy.

“Students with a strong environmental ethic typically gravitate toward traditional environmental careers,” said Tom Hardie, owner of Confluence Small Business Collective, a program co-sponsor. “But, it’s important that all students know that environmental knowledge can have bearing on whatever careers they choose to pursue.”

The event will feature conversations and case studies, as well as talks by local business leaders, on how young people can use their own skills and talents to better the environment and the world.

The Parent Engagement Network, Lafayette Open Space and Boulder County Partners for a Clean Environment are also co-sponsors of the event.

The program, called “Making a Living and a Life,” is meant to jumpstart green businesses of the future.

“Lafayette is home to a solar-powered dry cleaner, a large store that sends very little waste to the landfill, and retailers who exclusively sell products that are made to have a light impact on the environment,” said Zach Swank, of Boulder County Partners for a Clean Environment, in a prepared statement. These businesses know that efficiency, waste reduction, and responsible behavior are both fundamental business and sustainability practices. No matter what your career is, the principles of sustainability are relevant and form a valuable skill set.”