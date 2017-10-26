Crowds to line up for $55 bottle of WeldWerks’ rare beer

GREELEY — A lucky select few will get the chance to purchase a WeldWerks Brewing beer.

It’s not just any beer, however. The 360 winners of a 1,700-person lottery will be the only ones who can buy 22 ounces of a special batch of the award-winning Medianoche, a barrel-aged imperial stout that’s been waiting for this moment for a year and a half.

This batch of Medianoche, which means midnight in Spanish, is going for $55 per bottle for the winners, and won’t be on tap anywhere else, reports the Coloradoan.

WeldWerks had to switch to a lottery system after demand for special releases of Medianoche were too high. Winners were notified via email and had 24 hours to complete their purchase.

Medianoche won a gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival for the wood/barrel-aged strong stout category.

And, if you’re not one of the local 360 who get to buy one bottle of the special release this weekend, don’t worry. The base beer for Medianoche will be on tap.