Waypoint launching property-management division

By Doug Storum — 

FORT COLLINS — Commercial real estate brokerage Waypoint Real Estate in Fort Collins is launching a property-management service in December.

Waypoint Property Management LLC will be headed by Tom Hall, who previously was vice president of commercial operations for real estate development firm McWhinney.

Hall is a native of Northern Colorado and is president-elect of the Northern Colorado Commercial Association of Realtors.

“Launching a property-management services company will allow us to better serve our current and future clients, and naturally complements the other services we provide,” said Joshua Guernsey, managing partner and co-founder of Waypoint Real Estate.

Waypoint recently hired Bethany Geisert and Madalyn Geuke as operations and transaction manager, and marketing coordinator, respectively.


 