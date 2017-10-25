Waypoint launching property-management division

FORT COLLINS — Commercial real estate brokerage Waypoint Real Estate in Fort Collins is launching a property-management service in December.

Waypoint Property Management LLC will be headed by Tom Hall, who previously was vice president of commercial operations for real estate development firm McWhinney.

Sponsored Content

Brinkman Creates Meaningful Places

Real estate is where life happens. The places where we spend our time should enrich our lives by giving us a sense of community and… read more

Hall is a native of Northern Colorado and is president-elect of the Northern Colorado Commercial Association of Realtors.

“Launching a property-management services company will allow us to better serve our current and future clients, and naturally complements the other services we provide,” said Joshua Guernsey, managing partner and co-founder of Waypoint Real Estate.

Waypoint recently hired Bethany Geisert and Madalyn Geuke as operations and transaction manager, and marketing coordinator, respectively.