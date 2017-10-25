Home » Industry News » Technology

Louisville-based Forge Nano raises $3 million

By Jensen Werley — 

LOUISVILLE — Forge Nano Inc., formerly known as Pneumaticoat Technologies LLC, has raised more than $3 million.

The company is offering up debt and notes convertible into equity, according to a Form D filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Oct. 23. Forge Nano did not return a request for more information.

Forge Nano specializes in surface engineering and precision nano-coatings, according to its website. Using a specialized manufacturing process, Forge Nano’s coatings work best for products like lithium-ion batteries and electrodes.

 


 