Louisville-based Forge Nano raises $3 million

LOUISVILLE — Forge Nano Inc., formerly known as Pneumaticoat Technologies LLC, has raised more than $3 million.

The company is offering up debt and notes convertible into equity, according to a Form D filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Oct. 23. Forge Nano did not return a request for more information.

Sponsored Content

Brinkman Creates Meaningful Places

Real estate is where life happens. The places where we spend our time should enrich our lives by giving us a sense of community and… read more

Forge Nano specializes in surface engineering and precision nano-coatings, according to its website. Using a specialized manufacturing process, Forge Nano’s coatings work best for products like lithium-ion batteries and electrodes.