Broomfield approves controversial oil and gas deal

BROOMFIELD — It took more than seven hours of discussion and testimony, but Broomfield leaders agreed to a controversial oil and gas drilling plan that will add 84 new wells to northern Broomfield.

The vote ended up being 6-4.

Leaders approved an agreement with Extraction OIl & Gas Inc. that has limits and conditions on the operation at several proposed drilling sites along Northwest Parkway, reports the Denver Post.

Cities have limited say in drilling permits — they’re ultimately approved by the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Committee — which led some city leaders to feel they had to agree to the deal so they could remain in control and put in limits in their memo of understanding with Extraction.

Ninety people came to speak at the hearing meeting, which required two overflow rooms. Several in attendance requested Broomfield hold off on voting until issues like the placement of wells could be resolved.