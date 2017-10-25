Boulder-based collectible database raises $325,000

BOULDER — HobbyDB Corp., an online database of collectibles, has raised $325,000.

The company is offering debt and debt securities that are convertible into equity securities, according to a Form D the company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Oct. 23.

The company is using the funds it’s raised to continue building its database, which is looking to include every collectible made and has about 320,000 pages of data now, said CEO Christian Braun.

Braun said that HobbyDB is like a combination of Wikipedia and Amazon, where collectors can find information about items, what their value is, add them to their wishlist and even buy and sell them through the website.

“There are 75 million collectors worldwide who spend $230 billion a year,” Braun said. “It’s a decent-sized target group with an extremely high lifetime value. And no one owns it yet. It’s a surprisingly large market.”