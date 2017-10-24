High Tech Health receives patent for low EMF sauna heater

BOULDER — High Tech Health International Inc., a Boulder-based supplier of infrared saunas for health, has received a patent for a healthier sauna heater.

As reported by the company in a press release, the patent protects the company’s development of an infrared heater that is low in both electric field and magnetic field. “This invention negates any health risk from prolonged exposure to EMF in the sauna,” the company’s statement said. “Typical infrared saunas expose the user to significantly higher electric fields and magnetic fields than virtually any other product in the home.”

Sponsored Content

Brinkman Creates Meaningful Places

Real estate is where life happens. The places where we spend our time should enrich our lives by giving us a sense of community and… read more

Earlier infrared sauna heaters were either low in magnetic fields or low in electric fields, but not both. The company’s invention makes the heater one of the lowest EMF electrical products in the home.

Independent analysis found that the heater produces an electric field 91 percent lower than the recommended long-term human health maximum exposure of 1 volt/meter, and a maximum magnetic field that is 72 percent lower than the recommended maximum exposure of 12.57 milligauss.

High Tech Health International Inc. has been producing infrared saunas for the medical community and health-minded individuals since 1997.