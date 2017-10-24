Developer plans major north Fort Collins development

FORT COLLINS — A Colorado developer will build housing, retail, industrial and commercial structures on 860 acres of the largest piece of undeveloped land in north Fort Collins.

Max Moss of HF2M Colorado has an option to buy the land from Anheuser-Busch, according to a report in the Coloradoan.

The land, west of the Budweiser plant, is bordered by Richards Lake Road on the north, extends south of Mountain Vista Drive and west to Poudre School District’s future high school site within the city’s growth management area, the newspaper said.

Anheuser-Busch put the site on the market after it no longer needed the property, said Moss, owner of HF2M. “Our challenge is to create a true next-generation community that honors the reputation of one of America’s greatest cities,” Moss wrote, explaining the vision behind the development. Its design will emphasize housing that is affordable to most Fort Collins residents, favors “pedestrians over cars, front porches over garage doors and a way of life that hearkens back to times when life was simpler and richer,” he said.

A community meeting to share visions for the parcel will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Northside Aztlan Community Center, 112 E. Willow St.