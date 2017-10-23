Two Denver breweries are moving in together to stand out in crowded craft beer scene

DENVER — Two craft breweries are moving in together and collaborating, in an effort to stand out in the Colorado beer landscape.

Wit’s End Brewing, which opened in 2011, is closing its location at 2505 W. 2nd Ave. in December, according to the Denver Business Journal.

The company is moving in with Strange Craft Beer, just south of Sports Authority Field at Mile High at 1330 Zuni Street.

Ownership will remain separate. Wit’s End founder Scott Witsoe is stepping away from day-to-day operations to run a pilot program in the combined facility to make experimental recipes.

The facility will make and serve both breweries’ products at the same time. Strange Craft co-owner Tim Myers will oversee distribution for Wit’s End products as well.

Myers and Witsoe are longtime friends and decided the move would help them stay competitive in Denver craft beer by bringing customers to experience both breweries in one location.