Economic-development groups award grants to Georgia Boys

LONGMONT — Georgia Boys BBQ Co. has received $32,500 in grants to offset the cost of moving within downtown Longmont, converting and upgrading a non-retail space into a barbecue restaurant.

The Longmont Economic Development Partnership, city of Longmont and Longmont Downtown Development Authority partnered to award Georgia Boys two retail-conversion grants and one façade-improvement grant.

The Longmont EDP awarded Georgia Boys a $7,500 conversion grant funded by the city of Longmont. The Downtown Development Authority awarded Georgia Boys a retail-conversion grant of $15,000 and a façade-improvement grant of $10,000.

Georgia Boys moved its restaurant, called The Shack, from Collyer Street to 250 Third Ave., formerly the home of the nonprofit Our Center. The company also operates The Smokehouse restaurant in Frederick.

“Part of our mission as an economic-development organization is to support Longmont’s local retail sales-tax generating businesses, particularly in the creative arts and culinary sector,” Jessica Erickson, president of the Longmont Economic Development Partnership, said in a prepared statement. “We are delighted to support the growth of a longtime, successful business here in Longmont serving as another great destination in our community.”