Boulder Ski Deals changes its name

By BizWest Staff — 

BOULDER — Boulder Ski Deals is now called Epic Mountain Gear.

Broomfield-based Vail Resorts owns the store at 2525 Arapahoe Ave.

The Daily Camera reports that addition to the name change are some small renovations. The name change is meant to integrate the store with its other mountain shops and the larger concept of the resorts, Epic Passes and epic experiences for guests.

The brand also has a location in Frisco.


 