Boulder Ski Deals changes its name

BOULDER — Boulder Ski Deals is now called Epic Mountain Gear.

Broomfield-based Vail Resorts owns the store at 2525 Arapahoe Ave.

Sponsored Content

Brinkman Creates Meaningful Places

Real estate is where life happens. The places where we spend our time should enrich our lives by giving us a sense of community and… read more

The Daily Camera reports that addition to the name change are some small renovations. The name change is meant to integrate the store with its other mountain shops and the larger concept of the resorts, Epic Passes and epic experiences for guests.

The brand also has a location in Frisco.