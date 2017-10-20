Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Indoor soccer complex replaces Aurora call center

By BizWest Staff — 

The Colorado Rapids Youth Soccer Club has opened a 41,000-square-foot soccer facility in a former Aurora call center.

Business Den reports that the organization leased 111 Havana St. for 10 years and invested about $1 million to replace cubicles with four small turf fields.

The Eddy, as the project is named, was built to help players ages 3 to 18 improve footwork and overall skills.

Director Aaron Nagel told Business Den that players can keep up with their training year-round. He said much of the cost would be earned back without paying for external locations for winter programming that can run in the Eddy.

“The organization received a grant from the U.S. Soccer Foundation for the new turf. Unlike standard turf, Nagel said, the facility used new rubber not made from recycled tires. The organization also applied for a grant with the Colorado Soccer Association.

The building was previously a 120,000-square-foot call center. It is now divided into three different commercial spaces. One space is still for lease, the other is occupied by the Concorde Career Institute.


 