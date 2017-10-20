Boulder Valley well-represented among finalists for clean-tech awards

GOLDEN — Seven of the 11 finalists up for this year’s Colorado Cleantech Awards are based in the Boulder Valley and will be recognized at the organization’s eighth annual celebration set for Oct. 25 in Boulder when winners will be announced.
The event is presented by the Golden-based Colorado Cleantech Industries Association.
Company finalists were selected based on their ability to impact the clean-tech marketplace, successful fundraising efforts, ability to scale technology, and creating jobs. Individuals were selected for their commitment to expanding Colorado’s clean-tech ecosystem and their devotion to the growth of their respective organizations.
The 2017 finalists are:
High Impact Clean-tech Company
AES Distributed Energy – Boulder
Clear Comfort – Boulder
Enbala Power Networks – Vancouver, Canada – office in Denver
Breakout Clean-tech Company
Solid Power – Louisville
South River Aquaponics – Montrose
SunTech Drive – Boulder
Emerging Clean-tech Company
AMP Robotics -Denver
SilLion – Broomfield
Clean-tech Innovator of the Year
Blake Jones, Clean Energy Credit Union – Boulder
Dustin Smith, SolarTAC – Aurora
Tony Wibbeler, Bolder Industries – Boulder
The awards event will be from 5 to 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 25, at Rayback Collective in Boulder. For more information, click here.