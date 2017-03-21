Louisville-Corporate-Center-Map

By Christopher Wood — 

This site plans shows the layout for Etkin Johnson Real Estate Partners’ proposed three-building, 400,000-square-foot office/industrial/flex campus – dubbed the Louisville Corporate Campus at CTC — in Louisville. Courtesy Etkin Johnson.

