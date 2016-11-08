Spanos-Johnstown

A rendering shows The Spanos Corp.’s 236-unit luxury apartment complex it plans to build in 2534, a 540-acre mixed-use master-planned community in Johnstown near the southeast corner of Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 34. It is the company’s second apartment complex in the community. Courtesy Chrisland Real Estate Cos.
Sponsored Content
Understand & Optimize Inventory – For Business Owners
How a business manages its inventory can be a great source of increased margins. At Elevations Credit Union, we’re focused on helping our business members achieve financial health, and in this article, we discuss understanding and optimizing inventory.
A rendering shows The Spanos Corp.’s 236-unit luxury apartment complex it plans to build in 2534, a 540-acre mixed-use master-planned community in Johnstown near the southeast corner of Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 34. It is the company’s second apartment complex in the community. Courtesy Chrisland Real Estate Cos.
Sponsored Content
Understand & Optimize Inventory – For Business Owners
How a business manages its inventory can be a great source of increased margins. At Elevations Credit Union, we’re focused on helping our business members achieve financial health, and in this article, we discuss understanding and optimizing inventory.
…