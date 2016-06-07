Ranch-Way Feeds in Fort Collins acquired by Minnesota-based Hubbard Feeds

FORT COLLINS — Ranch-Way Feeds, the oldest continuously operating business in Fort Collins, has been acquired by Mankato, Minn.-based Hubbard Feeds.

Hubbard is a subsidiary of Ridley Inc., which was acquired last year by Alltech Inc.

Officials for Ranch-Way, which was owned by the Szidon family, could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Ranch-Way, 416 Linden St., manufactures and distributes more than 50,000 tons of livestock feed annually in the Rocky Mountain region. The company also owns retail stores in Fort Collins and Santa Fe, N.M., which were included in the acquisition.

A deed filed Friday with Larimer County shows that Ridley USA Inc. purchased Ranch-Way’s Fort Collins real estate for $1.51 million. Steve VanRoekel, CEO and president for Ridley, said in a phone interview that the sale includes the manufacturing plant, retail store and offices but not a truck maintenance and warehouse across the Poudre River that are leased.

Terms of the business acquisition were not disclosed.

Ranch-Way employs more than 50 people, and Hubbard officials said Ranch-Way’s sales, marketing and technical teams will merge with Hubbard’s operations. VanRoekel said he expects most Ranch-Way employees to stay onboard. He said the Szidon family, including Bonnie Szidon, the company’s president, will remain to help with the ownership transition but referred questions about the family’s involvement longer term to the Szidons.

“We expect it to remain business as usual,” Van Roekel said, noting that Hubbard has no plans for major changes or expansions to the Fort Collins operation. “I’m sure over time there will be changes but for the time being it will be business as usual.”

Hubbard Feeds will continue to market and sell the Ranch-Way brand of feeds. Ranch-Way’s plant gives Hubbard 20 manufacturing facilities across the country.

“This fits right on the edge of our trading area, so it’s a nice little expansion for us,” VanRoekel said.