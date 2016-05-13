Sleep-Apnea_InspireModel

By BizWest Staff — 

Through Inspire therapy, an electrical stimulus is delivered to the hypoglossal nerve, which controls the tongue, every time the patient breathes in. The stimulus prevents the tongue from falling backward and obstructing the airway. Courtesy UCHealth

Through Inspire therapy, an electrical stimulus is delivered to the hypoglossal nerve, which controls the tongue, every time the patient breathes in. The stimulus prevents the tongue from falling backward and obstructing the airway. Courtesy UCHealth

Through Inspire therapy, an electrical stimulus is delivered to the hypoglossal nerve, which controls the tongue, every time the patient breathes in. The stimulus prevents the tongue from falling backward and obstructing the airway. Courtesy UCHealth

Through Inspire therapy, an electrical stimulus is delivered to the hypoglossal nerve, which controls the tongue, every time the patient breathes in. The stimulus prevents the tongue from falling backward and obstructing the airway. Courtesy UCHealth


 