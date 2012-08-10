Avie Strand

Sponsored Content
A New Perspective on Accounts Receivable
It’s important for business owners to take a close look at accounts receivable. Many see it as the result of growing sales and a safe, readily-liquid asset. While this perspective is not a surprise at all, the reality is that of all the assets a business could hold, A/R is among the worst.
Sponsored Content
Workplace Safety Has Its Rewards – The Longmont Chamber & Pinnacol Assurance Safety Program Can Help
The Safety Group Program presented by the Longmont Chamber and sponsored by Pinnacol Assurance is designed to reduce workers' compensation costs by promoting safety and claims management in the workplace.
