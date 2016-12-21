Venture-capital groups collaborate to form The Venture Zone

DENVER — Seven organizations in Colorado’s venture community, including Fort Collins-based EnConnect Holdings LLC, doing business as FVC Americas, have created The Venture Zone, a workspace in Denver that provides startups with access to resources.

The membership-based work space is at 1415 Park Avenue West in Denver, hosted by Thrive Workplace, a co-working space. The five other participating venture groups are the Rockies Venture Club, Founders Institute Denver, Rockies Venture Institute, Rockies Venture Fund and Future Venture Capital Co. Ltd.

Venture Zone members can learn from others, as well as from mentors, educators and experts affiliated with The Venture Zone.

Monthly memberships range from $250 to $425 per month that include a desk at Thrive Workspace, meeting rooms and office resources, as well as a Rockies Venture Club Keystone membership, valued at $995 annually, entitling them to gain access to RVC conferences, MasterMind Sessions and workshops. They also receive personal access to resources contained in the seven partner companies.

“The goal of The Venture Zone is to create a venture community that supports individuals and entities at any and every stage of innovation and ideation,” said Denny Otsuga, president of FVC Americas.

“FVC Americas will be available to work with The Venture Zone members, bringing significant resources and expertise from our parent company in Japan, Future Venture Capital Co. Ltd. For example, if companies seek counsel on exit strategies and options, we can provide connections and advise accordingly.”

Rob Rusher, director of the Founders Institute Denver, said the seven groups’ shared goal is to build a sustainable startup ecosystem. “This partnership and collaborative work space give startups an exponentially better chance of success.”

Peter Adams, executive director of Rockies Venture Club and managing director of Rockies Venture Fund, said The Venture Zone is a unique concept not found in other startup communities. “The Venture Zone addresses the needs of startups from concept development through angel investment rounds and finally venture capital and exit,” Adams said.

To become a member of The Venture Zone, individuals can email Dave Harris at dave@rockiesventureclub.org for an application for the program.