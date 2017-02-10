PVH’s expanded emergency department to open Feb. 26

By Doug Storum — 

FORT COLLINS — UCHealth’s Poudre Valley Hospital is providing a sneak peek on Saturday, Feb. 11, of its expanded 64-bed emergency department, orthopedics unit and laboratory that will open Feb. 26.

The new 64-bed emergency department at UCHealth’s Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins is slated to open Feb. 26. Courtesy UCHealth/Kati Blocker.

The hospital’s three-story, 185,000-square-foot expansion at 1024 Lemay Ave. in Fort Collins, includes a retail pharmacy, a rooftop helipad and a patient and visitor parking lot.

From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, children can bring their stuffed animals and dolls to the emergency room that will be cared for by emergency staff during the event, and the community open house will be from 1 to 3 p.m.

Staff in the current emergency department on the southwest side of the hospital will accept patients until 5:30 a.m., Feb. 26. At that time, all new patients will be directed to the new emergency department on the northwest side of the hospital.

Emergency physician Jamie Teumer gives stitches to a tiny teddy bear as Johann Doetsch watches at a 2015 Teddy Bear Hospital event. More than 450 children brought in their stuffed animals and dolls to be cared for by emergency staff. Another Teddy Bear Hospital is planned for Nov. 11 at UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins to introduce families to the new emergency room. Courtesy UCHealth/Joel Blocker.

The new emergency entrance for patients is located on Doctor’s Lane, just east of Lemay Avenue. Signs will direct emergency patients to the correct entrance. Emergency patients and their visitors can park in the new parking lot just north of the new emergency entrance off of Doctor’s Lane.

The current pharmacy is located next to the gift shop near the main entrance to the hospital. It will move to the first floor next to the new emergency department.

