PVH’s expanded emergency department to open Feb. 26

FORT COLLINS — UCHealth’s Poudre Valley Hospital is providing a sneak peek on Saturday, Feb. 11, of its expanded 64-bed emergency department, orthopedics unit and laboratory that will open Feb. 26.

The hospital’s three-story, 185,000-square-foot expansion at 1024 Lemay Ave. in Fort Collins, includes a retail pharmacy, a rooftop helipad and a patient and visitor parking lot.

From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, children can bring their stuffed animals and dolls to the emergency room that will be cared for by emergency staff during the event, and the community open house will be from 1 to 3 p.m.

Staff in the current emergency department on the southwest side of the hospital will accept patients until 5:30 a.m., Feb. 26. At that time, all new patients will be directed to the new emergency department on the northwest side of the hospital.

The new emergency entrance for patients is located on Doctor’s Lane, just east of Lemay Avenue. Signs will direct emergency patients to the correct entrance. Emergency patients and their visitors can park in the new parking lot just north of the new emergency entrance off of Doctor’s Lane.

The current pharmacy is located next to the gift shop near the main entrance to the hospital. It will move to the first floor next to the new emergency department.