Private-equity firm acquires Molecular Products in Boulder

BOULDER — Arlington Capital Partners, a Washington, D.C.-based private-equity firm, said Tuesday it has acquired Molecular Products Group Ltd., a manufacturer of chemistry-based air-purification products based in the United Kingdom that operates a plant in Boulder.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The company specializes in the manufacture and supply of chemical technologies to purify air for the health-care, defense and industrial sectors. Its products remove carbon dioxide, generate oxygen and filter hazardous or harmful emissions. Molecular Products has more than 130 employees at manufacturing plants in Boulder and Harlow, Essex, U.K., plus distribution offices in Australia, China and India.

The company has 47 production and administrative employees in Boulder at 6837 Winchester Circle. Molecular is planning to move about 12 production employees to a 20,000-square-foot plant at 2000 Taylor Ave., in the Colorado Technology Center in Louisville in April. The company will keep about 35 production and administrative workers in Boulder.

Chris Rosauser, operations director for Molecular Products in Boulder, said the move will allow the company to expand production of its filtration products in Boulder that use impregnated carbon to removed acid gases. The products are used by the military and gas-processing plants. In Louisville, the company will expand production of its line of medical products that remove carbon dioxide and toxic contaminants to preserve the integrity of anesthetic gas and purify air passing through respirators.

Peter Manos, a managing partner at Arlington Capital, said in a prepared statement, “We are excited to be partnering with CEO Troy Rhudy and his management team at Molecular Products to expand the company’s unique position in the development of advanced chemistry-based applications for the health-care and defense markets, which are key verticals for Arlington. Molecular Products continues Arlington’s long track record of investing in industry leading companies with technically differentiated and proven products in the market.”

Troy Rhudy, chief executive of Molecular Products, said Arlington Capital and Molecular Products have a shared vision to build upon the company’s reputation as a world-class specialty chemical manufacturing company.

“We are looking forward to a period of transformational growth both through strategic acquisitions and organic growth,” he said in the statement.