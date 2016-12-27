Home » Industry News » Real Estate & Construction

Ohio firm pays $65.5M for student-housing complex

by on

FORT COLLINS — A real estate investment firm based in Ohio has acquired Aspen Heights, a 712-bed luxury student-housing complex near Colorado State University in Fort Collins.

Costal Ridge Real Estate Partners based in Columbus, paid $65.5 million to Austin, Texas-based Aspen Heights Partners for the housing units at 530 Lupine Drive, according to public records.

The complex, developed by Aspen Heights Partners, consists of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom cottage-style apartments and townhomes. They feature open layouts, private bathrooms for all bedrooms, large closets and extra storage space, and washers and dryers.

Amenities include a resort-style pool, movie theater, 24/7 fitness center with yoga studio, game room, sand volleyball court and study lounge.

 

