Morton’s to relocate in lower downtown Denver

DENVER — Morton’s The Steakhouse will move a block from its current location at 1710 Wynkoop St., facing Union Station in lower downtown Denver, to 1745 Wazee St., former home of Sullivan’s Steakhouse, BusinessDen reports.

The move will occur Jan. 21, and the restaurant will reopen Feb. 10, according to BusinessDen. Morton’s is part of the Landry’s restaurant group, based in Houston.