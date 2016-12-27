Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Magellan merger partner lands $207M investment from Total

by on

A Houston-based energy company slated to merge with Denver-based Magellan Petroleum Corp. (Nasdaq: MPET), has secured another major investment.

The Denver Business Journal reports that Tellurian Investments Inc. has sold 23 percent of the company to French energy giant Total S.A. (NYSE: TOT) for $207 million. That followed on the heels of another investment by GE Oil & Gas for $25 million.

Tellurian’s merger with Denver’s Magellan is scheduled to close in the first quarter of 2017.

