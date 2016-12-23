LOVELAND — A longtime fixture of Northern Colorado’s economic-development scene has been named economic-development director for the city of Loveland.

Kelly Peters-Jones, who has held numerous roles with local economic-development and incubator organizations, will start her new job Jan. 9, with an annual salary of $126,000, according to a press release from the city of Loveland.

Loveland conducted a national search to fill the position, which has been vacant since Susan Grafton left the position in August 2016 after just six months on the job. Loveland city manager Steve Adams said in the press release that Peters-Jones emerged from a field of five finalists.

“Kelly stood out among that group with her breadth and range of experience,” Adams said. “Kelly is also deeply rooted in our community, and throughout our discussions I felt a strong sense of commitment to Loveland’s economic vitality. I have great faith in her ability, intelligence and instincts, and I can’t think of a better way to begin the new year than by adding her to our team.”

“I am so honored by this opportunity, and feel a deep sense of pride in accepting it,” Peters-Jones said in the statement. “This feels like ‘coming home’ for me. I have had the privilege to work within this community for almost 20 years and am grateful to have a head start with many businesses, staff and community leaders whom I call friends.”

Peters-Jones currently serves as executive director of the Warehouse Business Accelerator, a nonprofit support organization for second-stage startup businesses in Loveland, and also serves as director of the Loveland Business Development Center. Her prior experience includes positions as:

Vice president of the Northern Colorado Economic Development Corp.

Director of corporate solutions at Front Range Community College.

Chief operating officer at the Rocky Mountain Innosphere.

Policy and project manager for the city of Fort Collins.

Economic-development manager for the city of Greeley.

Peters-Jones holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Colorado State University, and is certified in Economic Development Finance. She is a graduate of the Economic Development Institute at the University of Oklahoma.