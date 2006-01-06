Home Depot plans to open Jan. 12 at Twenty Ninth Street

BOULDER – The Home Depot, a home improvement retailer, will commemorate the grand opening of its new store at Twenty Ninth Street, Boulder’s newest retail district, from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11.

At the event Store Manager Elisa Torres will present a $2,000 donation to YMCA of Boulder Valley and welcome city officials to help dedicate the store. There will be grand opening activities, a Kids Workshop and prize giveaways throughout the weekend.

The store officially will open at 6 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. Store hours will be 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

“Our new store features the company’s most modern floor plan, with redesigned departments, a special home decor section, tool rental, installation services, a contractors desk and more than 35,000 products,” Torres said in a press release.

Torres said The Home Depot has hired 170 associates from the community to staff the store. The company already employs 8,500 in the state.

Home Depot caters to do-it-yourselfers, as well as home improvement, construction and building maintenance professionals.

At the center of the new Boulder store is The DesignPlace, a department in the store that displays all the product categories related to home decor. The DesignPlace enables customers to find complete solutions for the home with the assistance of expert design associates. The store also will feature an expanded appliance showroom, with all of the leading brands.

For the do-it-for-me customers, The Home Depot offers a variety of installation services including cabinetry, countertops, water heaters, HVAC, roofing, windows, garage doors, exterior doors, siding.

Founded in 1978, The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is the world’s largest home improvement specialty retailer and the second-largest retailer in the United States, with fiscal 2004 sales of $73.1 billion. The company employs approximately 325,000 associates and has 2,008 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, nine Canadian provinces and Mexico. The company recently announced the creation of a business development operation for retail expansion into China.