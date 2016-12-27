gtc-charterschool-dec27

LOVELAND — Longmont-based Golden Triangle Construction Inc. has hoisted the final, second-story beam into place between precast concrete walls to mark a major milestone in the construction of a permanent home for Loveland Classical Schools.

The tuition-free public charter school of the Thompson School District has been operating out of a modified church since it opened in 2011.

The new 52,844-square-foot building is being constructed on a 12-acre parcel at the northwest corner of Wilson Avenue and West 29th Street.

The interior of the facility will include classrooms, administration, dining common and learning commons.

Original plans called for an 80,000-square-foot K-12 school to serve the existing student population. However, part of the funding fell through, and the structure was scaled back to serve sixth-through 12th-graders.

The school has since established a foundation to raise the funds it will need for its existing elementary program, plus a gymnasium, which the new structure lacks.

Denver-based Hord Coplan Macht is the architect on the project.