Greeley-based tech firm merged into Red River Software

GREELEY — Aztech Software, a Greeley-based developer of software applications for petroleum/fuel and convenience store markets, has been merged into Fargo, N.D.-based Red River Software, a sister company.

Both companies had previously been acquired by Cultura Technologies LLC — Red River in 2015 and Aztech in 2016.

Aztech Software’s products cover back-office accounting, inventory and store automation.

Incorporated 35 years ago by Don Ericson to serve the needs of fuel-distribution customers, Aztech has evolved to provide solutions to petroleum, wholesale distribution and convenience stores.

“By joining forces with Red River Software, we continue to evolve and expand,” said Ericson, who will become the organization’s director of sales. “The merger will allow further investment in software development and ultimately the ability to provide our customers with more features and functionality.”

Jim Wood with Red River Software, said Aztech and Red River Software offer complementary products and have synergistic qualities. Wood will handle general management responsibilities for the offices in Greeley and Fargo.

“We have identified a number of ways to join forces to streamline and strengthen our operations, and we will be moving forward together as partners under the name Red River Software, a Cultura Company.” Cultura Technologies LLC is owned by Constellation Software Inc., headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.