FirstBank’s top executives retiring at same time

LAKEWOOD — FirstBank’s chief executive, John Ikard, and its president, Dave Baker, announced Thursday that they are retiring after 17 years in their current leadership roles and 35 years of experience with the organization.

“It has been an honor to lead FirstBank as CEO and be an active leader in the community, but there is a time and season for everything,” Ikard said in a prepared statement. “I am truly confident as Dave and I pass the reins to the new leadership team they will continue to build on the success FirstBank has experienced over the past 53 years.”

Ikard and Baker will remain on FirstBank’s board of directors.

The board elected the bank’s chief operating officer, Jim Reuter, as CEO, Ron Tilton as president, and Emily Robinson as chief operating officer. The trio has served on FirstBank’s executive leadership team and will begin their new roles Feb. 1.

FirstBank operates more than 120 locations in Colorado, Arizona and California. It has branches all along the Front Range, including Boulder, Fort Collins, Greeley, Broomfield, Longmont, Louisville, Loveland and Windsor.

As of Sept. 30, FirstBank reported total assets of $16.6 billion, an increase of 10.4 percent from the same time last year.