First Nations receives grant to help Native American farmers, ranchers

LONGMONT — First Nations Development Institute in Longmont has received a $200,000 grant that will be used to help Native American farmers, ranchers and tribal communities advance their businesses and improve control of community-food systems.

Under the grant, provided by the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, the nonprofit First Nations will conduct various in-person trainings and workshops, plus online webinars, for Native farmers, ranchers, tribal departments, nonprofit organizations, food entrepreneurs and others that will focus on business-management systems and techniques.

The project will provide technical assistance to as many as 10 Native American food producers who will assist in the development and implementation of business plans to advance their operations and increase production and/or gain access to new markets. It also will provide a series of 12 webinars on a wide variety of related topics such as food policy, food safety, marketing, food hubs and farm-to-school programs.