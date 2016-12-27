Denver law firm expands marijuana practice, will open L.A. office

DENVER — Vincente Sederberg LLC, a Denver-based legal firm that focuses on marijuana law, is expanding its presence in the city and also expanding to California, with an office in Los Angeles.

The Denver Business Journal reports that the firm has been lured to the Golden State because of California’s approval of Proposition 64, which legalized recreational marijuana in the state.

Locally, the firm is moving its Denver office to 455 Sherman St. and adding staff.