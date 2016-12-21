Home » Today's News

Colorado ranks No. 7 nationwide in population growth rate

Colorado ranked as the seventh-fastest-growing state in terms of population from July 2015 to July 2016, according to data released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Colorado’s population now stands at 5,540,545, up 91,726, a 1.68 percent increase from 2015. The state’s growth rate was behind Utah, 2.03 percent; Nevada, 1.95 percent; Idaho, 1.83 percent; Florida, 1.82 percent; Washington, 1.78 percent; and Oregon, 1.71 percent. Rounding out the Top 10 were Arizona, 1.66 percent; the District of Columbia, 1.61 percent; and Texas, 1.58 percent.

In terms of numeric growth, the state ranked No. 9 nationwide. Overall, Colorado ranks No. 21 in terms of total population, having passed Minnesota with this census estimate.

