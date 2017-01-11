Boomtown expands partnership with Colorado BioScience Association

BOULDER — Startup accelerator Boomtown in Boulder said on Wednesday its teams and alumni in the health-tech sector will be provided with a 12-month, complimentary membership to Colorado BioScience Association.

“We are incredibly excited to deepen our relationship with CBSA,” said Tom Base, managing director of HealthTech at Boomtown. “This is just one of the ways that CBSA and Boomtown continue to collaborate in order to support entrepreneurs in health-care innovation.”

The association serves as the hub of Colorado’s bioscience sector by connecting innovators to funding, infrastructure, research and talent. Representing more than 350 member organizations throughout Colorado and the Rocky Mountain region.

“Startups typically have limited funds to join industry organizations such as ours but are, at the same time, the very ones that would most benefit from our resources,” said April Giles, chief executive of the association. “This partnership provides us access to Boomtown health-care startups that we can support to hopefully become thriving and viable companies.”

Boomtown aims to discover and support promising Internet, mobile, software, Internet of Things and health-tech startups. Boomtown is launching its seventh Internet and mobile, and third health-tech classes. It has graduated more than 50 companies since founding in 2013.