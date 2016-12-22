Bohemian Foundation awards $500,000 to 29 nonprofits

FORT COLLINS — The Bohemian Foundation has awarded $500,000 to 29 local nonprofits that aid youths, adults and families in the Fort Collins community.

The Fort Collins-based foundation awards Pharos Fund grants twice every year, in the fall and the spring. Since its inception in 2001, the foundation has awarded more than $16.7 million in Pharos Fund grants.

“These organizations have a deep understanding of the prevalent issues in our community,” said Sara Maranowicz, director of Bohemian Foundation’s Community programs. “We continue to support organizations that identify and work directly to address our community needs.”

A committee made up of foundation board members, staff and community members selects grantees through a competitive application process.

Organizations that received grants, their projects and amounts in the fall round follows:

Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County, Raising Awareness of Personal Power, $20,000.

Book Trust, Book Trust Poudre School District, $30,000.

Cache La Poudre Middle School, Poudre School District, extended-hours transportation, $15,000.

Care-A-Van/SAINT Inc., general support, $5,000.

CASA of Larimer County, court appointed special advocate, $25,000.

Centennial High School, Poudre School District, expansion of Health and Wellness Center, $5,300.

Center for Public Deliberation, Colorado State University, general support, $24,200.

Children’s Speech & Reading Center, general support, $7,500.

Department of Human Development and Family Studies, CSU, Campus Connections, $30,000.

Faith Family Hospitality of Fort Collins Inc., general support, $10,000.

Food Bank for Larimer County, food share, $30,000.

Fort Collins Museum of Contemporary Art Inc., Speaking Volumes: Transforming Hate Exhibition, $5,000.

Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, general support, $25,000.

Habitat for Humanity of Fort Collins, Harmony Cottages playground, $20,000.

Homeless Gear, One Village One Family, $10,000.

Larimer County Partners Inc., general support $20,000.

Larimer County Workforce Center, matching scholarship, $23,000.

Little Shop of Physics, CSU, Experiment, Discover, Connect: Enhancing the Elementary Science Experience, $15,000.

Live the Victory Inc., The Matthews House, empowering youth, $25,000.

Making Progress, Integrating Hands-on Making with 21st Century Tools into Education, $5,000.

Neighbor to Neighbor Inc., achieving housing stability, $30,000.

Project Self-Sufficiency of Loveland-Fort Collins, cars for families, $20,000.

Project Smile Corp., general support, $15,000.

School of Education, CSU, Caminos Partnership, $5,000.

Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center, general support, $25,000.

SummitStone Health Partners, grand-families support, $10,000.

The Family Center/La Familia, Read Learn Explore, $30,000.

The Growing Project, general support, $5,000.

Volunteers of America, Colorado Branch, Larimer Retired Senior Volunteer Program, $10,000.

The next round of grants

The foundation will begin accepting applications for grants up to $30,000 starting Dec. 21 for the next Pharos Fund round that will be issued this spring. Application deadline is Feb. 2.

Applicants must be a 501(c)(3) organization or a governmental unit serving a charitable purpose and provide services within Poudre School District boundaries. Applicants do not need to be headquartered in Fort Collins to receive funding, but they must serve clients within the Poudre School District boundary or have a direct impact on individuals in the grantmaking area.

Applicants may apply for the following types of support: program support, general operating support or project support.

For more information, visit www.bohemianfoundation.org, call 970-221-2636 or email info@bohemianfoundation.org.