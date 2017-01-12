Blue Horseshoe moving office from Westminster to Broomfield

BROOMFIELD — Indiana-based Blue Horseshoe Solutions Inc. will move its employees in Colorado from Westminster to a larger space in Broomfield to provide room for more workers.

Blue Horseshoe, headquartered in Carmel, Ind., has leased 13,608 square feet at EOS, 105 Edgeview Drive, a Class A office building built on speculation by Houston-based developer Hines that opened in 2012.

Mike Castelluccio, Blue Horseshoe’s director of marketing, said the company expects to make the move in May or June.

“We have about 50 people either in the office or reporting to the office in Westminster,” Castelluccio said. “We expect to add another 10 employees in Colorado during 2017.”

Blue Horseshoe provides custom-software products and integrated solutions tailored for food and beverage distribution, retail supply chain, and logistics and transportation. It created a presence in Colorado in 2011 when it rented office space from Regus, and it expanded to about 40 employees in 2012 when it moved into 5,000 square feet of space at 1108 Circle Point Road in Westminster.

“The office in Colorado can provide all our resources, and it serves as a gateway to the West Coast for us,” Castelluccio said. He added that the company, formed in 2001, has been growing about 20 percent annually. In addition to its headquarters in Carmel and its office in Colorado, Blue Horseshoe maintains offices in Ohio, North Carolina and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The EOS building is now 93 percent leased, said David Hart, executive managing director of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank’s office in Denver, who handles the leasing of the building.