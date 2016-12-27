Array BioPharma secures $20M in financing

BOULDER — Array BioPharma Inc. (Nasdaq: ARRY), a Boulder-based biopharmaceutical company, has secured $20 million in financing from Silicon Valley Bank, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The funding, dated Dec. 22, 2016, includes a term loan of $15 million, to be used for debt repayment and for working capital. Additionally, Silicon Valley Bank — through its Broomfield loan-production office — provided a $5 million line of credit.

Some of the term loan will be used to repay Array’s outstanding loan balance to Comerica Bank. The company also has requested an issuance of $2.8 million from the line of credit to secure its obligations under its lease agreement in Boulder. Array is located at 3200 Walnut St.

Array focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted small molecule drugs to treat patients afflicted with cancer.