5 Tips to Help Your Business Closeout 2016 right and prepare for 2017 with these tips for your business: Download metrics. Run reports on Google Analytics and your point of sale... Ken Salazar

President and CEO, SilverEdge

4065 Saint Cloud Drive, Loveland

970-685-3175

ksalazar@gosilveredge.com

www.GoSilverEdge.com



Showcase your industry expertise with Thought Leaders monthly feature Here’s How It Works -You choose a question that is pertinent to BizWest readers -You answer the question in the form of a column -Your... 550 E. Harmony Road, 2nd floor

Fort Collins, CO 80527970-232-31444



Craft Brewery Safety With the continued growth in the craft brewery industry, it is critical that a increased focus is placed on safety and the development of a... Nick Roe

Sales Executive

970-266-8710

NRoe@floodpeterson.com



Donald Trump’s Tax Plan President-Elect Donald Trump will be inaugurated on January 20, 2017. One of his expected first acts as President will be to move forward with tax... Christine Ludwig, CPA

Senior Tax Manager

cludwig@acmllp.com

303.440.0399



Providers Accepting Medicare Assignment Means Lower Costs To “accept assignment” means your doctor, provider, or supplier agrees to accept the Medicare-approved amount as full payment for covered services. If they do not... Heather McNeill

General Manager

Columbine Medical Equipment

802 W. Drake Road, Suite 123

Fort Collins, CO 80526

1455 Main Street

Windsor, CO 80550

970-221-1453

