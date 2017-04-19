Latest News

Econowatch

Startups

Innovation Economy

Real Deals

Columns

On The Job Powered by DataJoe

To submit your On The Job profile, click here.
View In the News for even more news/data.

SPECIAL ADVERTISING SECTION
See profiles of movers and shakers in various industries below:

Michael Tarantino

Michael Tarantino

Michael Tarantino, CFP® with Investment Centers of America was selected to attend the national conference May 3-6th. He will be...

Brandon Wells

Brandon Wells

The Group Inc. Real Estate promoted its chief technology officer, Brandon Wells, to vice president and chief operating officer. Wells,...

Ryan Sanger

Ryan Sanger

Anton Collins Mitchell LLP (ACM) has announced that Ryan Sanger (Northern Colorado) has been admitted as a Partner. Sanger is...

Mark Lumsden

Mark Lumsden

Anton Collins Mitchell LLP (ACM) has announced that Mark Lumsden of Boulder been admitted to Partner. Lumsden joined ACM’s Boulder...

Graeme Strachan, Rick Warter

Graeme Strachan, Rick Warter

Management consulting firm Breo Solutions has chosen Graeme Strachan as its new CEO. Founder and outgoing CEO Rick Warter will...

Liesl Holtz

Liesl Holtz

Activation and engagement marketing agency Match Marketing Group has hired Liesl Holtz as its new Account Director for adidas. Holtz...

Jamie Paine and Alexandra Harpp

Jamie Paine and Alexandra Harpp

Williams & Daley LLC, of Boulder, is pleased to announce the addition of two new associate attorneys, Jamie Paine and...

Monica M. Baldwin

Monica M. Baldwin

MONICA M. BALDWIN ACHIEVES MEMBERSHIP IN RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL SERVICES 2017 EXECUTIVE COUNCIL LONGMONT, CO — Monica M. Baldwin, Raymond...

Submit an "On the Job" profile
View latest "On the Job" profiles

Thought Leaders

5 Tips to Help Your Business

Closeout 2016 right and prepare for 2017 with these tips for your business: Download metrics. Run reports on Google Analytics and your point of sale...

Ken Salazar
President and CEO, SilverEdge
4065 Saint Cloud Drive, Loveland
970-685-3175
ksalazar@gosilveredge.com
www.GoSilverEdge.com


Providers Accepting Medicare Assignment Means Lower Costs

To “accept assignment” means your doctor, provider, or supplier agrees to accept the Medicare-approved amount as full payment for covered services. If they do not...

Heather McNeill
General Manager
Columbine Medical Equipment
802 W. Drake Road, Suite 123
Fort Collins, CO 80526
1455 Main Street
Windsor, CO 80550
970-221-1453


Donald Trump’s Tax Plan

President-Elect Donald Trump will be inaugurated on January 20, 2017. One of his expected first acts as President will be to move forward with tax...

Christine Ludwig, CPA
Senior Tax Manager
cludwig@acmllp.com
303.440.0399


Craft Brewery Safety

With the continued growth in the craft brewery industry, it is critical that a increased focus is placed on safety and the development of a...

Nick Roe
Sales Executive
970-266-8710
NRoe@floodpeterson.com


More News