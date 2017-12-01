Paladin Press to shut down at end of year

BOULDER — Paladin Press, which published non-fiction works on combat, firearms and survival, is shutting down after 47 years.

The company’s website posted a message on Sept. 28 announcing the closure, with final orders taken earlier this week.

“On November 29 at noon EST, Paladin Press took its last order for a book or DVD, and at the end of the year it will close its doors for good after a 47-year run as the publisher of America’s Action Library,” the statement reads. “For almost half a century Paladin has achieved a well-deserved and hard-won reputation as a cutting-edge publisher of books that provided information on a wide range of topics that politicians, police agencies, media watchdogs, moral censors, crusading attorneys, and self-proclaimed guardians of the public have worked diligently to suppress. And sometimes they have been successful in this, but Paladin, like Nelson’s flagship, HMS Victory, has endured through the decades. But, alas, all good things must come to an end, and it is time for Paladin to do so.”

Paladin co-founder Peder Lund died while on vacation in Finland June 3. Lund and Robert K. Brown, who would go on to publish Soldier of Fortune magazine, founded Paladin Press — then called Panther Press — in 1970. Brown told the Daily Camera on Thursday that Lund bought out his interest in Paladin Press in 1974.