In-N-Out Burger plans Colorado expansion

Burger fans, rejoice. In-N-Out Burger, the California-based chain of burger restaurants, is expanding to Colorado.

The Denver Business Journal reports that In-N-Out has contracted to purchase a 22-acre site in north Colorado Springs, where it will build a patty-production facility. Restaurants in the state will follow, pleasing fans who now have to travel to one of six other states to grab their favorite burger, with the nearest states being Arizona or Utah.

In-N-Out will enter a crowded Colorado burger market, with Five Guys, Larkburger, Smashburger, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Good Times Restaurants Inc., which operates both the Good Times and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar chains, all operating here.