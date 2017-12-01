Fort Collins hosting angel investor event Dec. 6

FORT COLLINS — Fort Collins’ Economic Health Office is co-hosting an angel investor networking event on Dec. 6.

The event is co-hosted with the Rockies Venture Club Women’s Investor Network.

The event, called “Get to Know an Angel,” will feature an informal conversation with entrepreneur and angel investor Christine Hudson. Hudson has worked for more than 15 years in enterprise product strategy, marketing and management.

The program offers women interested in angel investing the opportunity to have an information conversation with an experienced woman investor.

The event will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at Wolverine Farm Publick House, 316 Willow St.

Refreshments will be served. Those interested can register at https://rockiesventureclub.wildapricot.org/event-2627844.