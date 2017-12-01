Ensure strong communities by fostering well-being of kids

Each year, the Colorado Children’s Campaign generates the Kids Count report showing data on the well-being of children, youth and families in Colorado. This year’s report examines the disparities for children of color and families living in poverty. The numbers are undeniable. There are barriers to opportunity for many children and families in Colorado.

United Way of Weld County’s Promises for Children Early Childhood Initiative and Early Childhood Council was pleased to host more than 80 early childhood and human-service professionals, educators and community leaders for a recent forum presenting the Kids Count results for Weld County.

I often start by thinking about a project or problem with the end in mind. I ask myself, what is the result we want, what change is it that we want to see? The end result we all want for Weld County is strong communities. This means a strong educated workforce and families who are healthy and financially stable.

We start by making sure all children get a good start in life. We start by assuring that parents, child care providers and caregivers have the information, knowledge and support to provide nurturing, caring and healthy experiences and environments for all children.

After all, would we build a strong town or city with buildings expecting those buildings to be solid for 75 years if they were built on faulty foundations? Ensuring a strong Weld County means working to take away the barriers for success for all children.

United Way of Weld County is providing several programs to tackle the disparities under our Promises for Children Initiative. We are providing programs such as Best Start for Babies, Bright by Three, child-care assistance through Family Business Solutions, Child Care Resource and Referral and several Child Care Quality Improvement projects. We are partnering with programs such as Early Intervention at Envision, Early Childhood Mental Health Consultation and HIPPY at North Range Behavioral Health, and academic success programs at Boys and Girls Club providing grants and support for their work.

One way donors can help all children and also receive an extra tax benefit is to make a contribution to United Way of Weld County designating the UWWC Child Care Fund. This provides a donor a 50 percent state tax credit, as well as the federal and state charitable deduction.

I am very proud to serve on the Colorado Children’s Campaign board of directors. The work they do to bring the issues facing Colorado’s children and families helps drive public policy for our state. My husband and I are proud to make an annual contribution to the UWWC Child Care Fund. We think it is a win-win-win. A win for the children helped, a win for building a stronger Weld County and a win for us as we are able to be twice as generous due to the tax advantage.

Jeannine Truswell is president and CEO of United Way of Weld County.