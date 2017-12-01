Boulder, Greeley firms chosen for Rockies’ project

BOULDER — Firms in Boulder and Greeley have been hired by the Colorado Rockies to transform a parking lot next to Coors Field in Denver into a mixed-used development including a building that will house the Colorado Rockies Hall of Fame.

Stantec, a Canada-based architectural design firm with offices in Boulder and Denver, will design the project, and Greeley-based Hensel Phelps Construction will be the general contractor. In addition to the hall of fame, the city-block at 19th and Wazee Streets will include an outdoor plaza equipped with audio and visual systems, a hotel, plus office, residential, retail, entertainment, and food and beverage spaces.

Stantec’s office in Boulder is the company’s Visioning Brands and Experiences division, formerly Communication Arts Inc., and will lead the team of designers.

Stantec’s Chicago-based architecture group will provide the hotel design.

The project is entering the entitlements phase with construction slated to begin in 2018.

The West Lot development covers three acres and is adjacent to Wynkoop Plaza. The new plaza will be a pre- and post-game gathering place for Rockies fans.

“Beyond baseball, the plaza will serve as Denver’s ‘outdoor room,’ a year-round space that can accommodate neighborhood concerts, festivals and other activities,” said Daniel Aizenman, senior principal at Stantec.

Denver’s lower downtown, called LoDo, has become a key component of the city’s downtown landscape. This project is being built on the last open land parcel connected to the LoDo district, Union Station and RiNo district.

The Rockies’ West Lot effort represents a growing trend in major mixed-use developments surfacing within sport stadium and arena districts across North America. Stantec is providing design support on growing stadium districts in several major metropolitan cities, including Dallas, Tampa, Chicago and Edmonton, Alberta.

“We’re incredibly proud to help realize the vision long-held by the Rockies,” said John Yonushewski, Stantec buildings senior principal. “This development will be an urban jewel for downtown Denver and provide a much-needed public amenity for families and the neighborhood.”