Zayo selected for project that connects Asia to West Coast

BOULDER — Zayo Group Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) was selected to provide backhaul for a private dedicated network across the western United States.

New Cross Pacific, or NCP, U.S. Backhaul group, comprised of Chunghwa Telecom, KT Corporation, China Telecom, China Mobile International and China Unicom, selected Zayo for the project.

The NCP subsea cable, which spans more than 8,000 miles and is expected to land in a few months, will connect landing stations in Asia to one in Hillsboro, Ore.

Backhaul is essentially when a commercial broadband provider guarantees a quality of service to the customer.

Zayo’s 2,700 miles backhaul solution will provide NCP’s backhaul group with connectivity from the landing station throughout the West Coast, including San Jose and Los Angeles. It will also have connectivity options throughout North America and the private dedicated network will have dark fiber as well.

“This milestone agreement leverages our dense fiber connectivity across the west coast to cable landing stations and provides the group with a high-capacity solution that we can turn up quickly and efficiently,” Jack Waters, chief technical officer and president of fiber solutions at Zayo, said in a prepared statement. “Zayo’s recent acquisition of Electric Lightwave this year has been pivotal, enabling Zayo to provide a high-capacity solution of this scope and scale.”