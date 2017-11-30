Bank of Colorado promotes Lytle to Greeley market president

GREELEY — Bank of Colorado has promoted Kaycee Lytle to market president in Greeley, replacing Lonnie Ochsner, who will semi-retire.

Ochsner, who has been in the banking industry in Greeley and Weld County for 34 years, will remain with the bank as market president emeritus. He will work full time until June and then work part time taking care of his existing loan customers and assisting with training and business development.

Lytle, for the past seven years, has been president of Bank of Colorado’s branch in Eaton.

“Bank of Colorado has a more than 100-year heritage in serving the specific needs of each community we are in,” Shawn Osthoff, president of Bank of Colorado,” said in a prepared statement. “Kaycee has shown he knows what it takes to make a difference in the community.”