Niner Bikes agrees to sell to Colorado investor group

FORT COLLINS — Niner Inc., which does business as Niner Bikes, a Fort Collins-based manufacturer of mountain bikes, has agreed to be purchased by a Colorado-based investor group.

Bicycle Retailer reports that Niner co-founder and president Chris Sugai will remain with the company. Sugar and Steve Domahidy founded Niner in 2004, and Domahidy left the company in 2011 to found what is now known as Viral Bikes. Mike Gann, who previously served as president, left the company earlier in November to assume an executive position with Look Cycle.

In a statement released to Bicycle Retailer, Sugai did not reveal the names of the investors, but said, “They’re a group of passionate cycling enthusiasts who want to help us grow, innovate and thrive. Their involvement guarantees that Niner will continue to be here for our riders, supporters and industry partners for years to come.”