Economist: Tax-reform plan not good for real estate industry

BOULDER — Tax-reform legislation proposed by President Trump and the White House could have a negative effect on the real estate market, according to the chief economist of the National Association of Realtors.

Lawrence Yun, speaking to an audience of Realtors Wednesday morning at BizWest’s annual Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Boulder, said — politics aside — the association opposes the current tax plan.

“The plan to double the standard deduction, from about $12,000 to $24,000 for a family means far fewer homeowners will itemize and use the mortgage-interest deduction,” Yun said. “Some homeowners may come out ahead, while others will lose out.”

Under current law, homeowners can take a deduction for the interest they pay on up to $1 million of mortgage debt. The tax plan would reduce that ceiling of qualifying debt to $500,000.

For renters, who don’t take the mortgage deduction, the higher standard deduction likely will make most of them better off and more willing to continue renting, but they won’t be accumulating wealth in home equity, he said.

Yun said historical data has shown that renters do not accumulate wealth over the long haul. The latest Federal Reserve data show the typical wealth of a renting household has fallen since 2010, while home-owning households have seen their wealth jump.

He pointed out that to qualify for a capital-gains exemption, homeowners would need to live in their house for five years instead of two under the current exemption. “This will hurt military families,” he said.

Yun said one small sliver of good news in the plan is that 1031 exchanges, which allow property owners to avoid taxes on profits from property sales if they reinvest them into real estate, will remain.

Trump’s tax plan has been approved by the House of Representatives and this morning the Senate Budget Committee approved it. The plan now will be voted on by the Senate.

In Boulder, Yun said market conditions are faring reasonably well. He said home prices are rising, and that it is “near impossible” to find a home for sale under a half-million dollars, but that is reflecting a healthy market. “There has been a slow upward trend in home prices since 2010 … supply is tight and prices are outpacing people’s income growth.”

He said prices won’t begin to come down until there is an eight-month supply of homes for sale. He said in Boulder, the supply of single-family homes is about 2.3 months.

Yun said the market has the feeling of a “bubble,” but he declared there is not a bubble now because home sales are nowhere near 2005 levels.

He said homebuilders nationwide have been constructing fewer homes for a decade, contributing to a shorter supply of new homes on the market.

“Builders have been under the 50-year average for the past 10 years,” Yun said.

Mortgage rates have been increasing, above 4 percent, but Yun said home sales did fine with the higher rate because of consumer confidence in the economy, possible because Trump is considered a pro-business president and that since taking office, the stock market has surged.