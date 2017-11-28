Three business operators join BizWest leadership series

Three additional business leaders tell their stories in the BizWest Leadership Series, starting today.

Adrian Tuck of Tendril, Lou DellaCava of LJD Enterprises and Frank Day of the Hotel Boulderado tell the secrets of their success in the ongoing series of videos available on the BizWest website under the BizWest TV logo.

The video series is meant to spotlight business success and serve as a tutorial of sorts for others to learn the lessons from the mouths of those who have achieved success in their fields.

Tuck leads Tendril, a company that designs software to help reduce energy consumption. In Tuck’s interview, he talks about the importance of believing in yourself and having a vision that you can achieve something of value. He recognizes the importance of having the right people to help guide the vision.

DellaCava, an accountant turned real estate developer, explains how real estate differs from product development yet, like the development of products, requires continual growth.

And Day, who has mastered the hospitality industry, warns that people interested in hospitality need to like to climb and to understand that they’re climbing on sand. He said that those in the business need to believe in people until they prove otherwise. Teamwork is everything, he said, and customers recognize it.

Tuck, DellaCava and Day join three others in the Leadership Series: Curt Richardson of Otterbox, Richard Bisson of Waterpik and Rob Graves of Noosa Yoghurt. Others will join the series in the coming months.